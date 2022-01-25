iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Raised by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,887 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,968 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,085 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,840,000 after buying an additional 144,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,725,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,246,000 after buying an additional 112,473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $111.52 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.47 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.82.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

