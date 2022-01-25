BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management decreased its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,074 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,019 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in BP were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in BP by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BP by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. BP p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $32.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $37.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BP p.l.c. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.3276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. BP’s payout ratio is 66.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BP from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of BP from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.74.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

