Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 58.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,616.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,797.28 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,861.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,808.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. UBS Group began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,400.00 price objective (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,239.08.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

