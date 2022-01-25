Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 594 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Spotify Technology by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.91.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $193.56 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $177.07 and a 52 week high of $387.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.53 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

