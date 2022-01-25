EAM Global Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,799 Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,799 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vicor during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vicor by 333.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

VICR stock opened at $92.77 on Tuesday. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $74.08 and a 12 month high of $164.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.38 and its 200 day moving average is $129.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 70.82 and a beta of 0.64.

VICR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total transaction of $1,671,468.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total transaction of $1,052,118.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,350 shares of company stock worth $19,139,958 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

