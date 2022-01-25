EAM Global Investors LLC Takes $1.57 Million Position in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY)

EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 84,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agrify by 135.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 668,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after buying an additional 384,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agrify by 689.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 236,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 206,865 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Agrify during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,785,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify in the second quarter worth $1,776,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Agrify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,192,000. 20.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agrify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Agrify in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of Agrify stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. Agrify Co. has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $35.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.34.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $15.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.87 million. Agrify had a negative return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 82.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Agrify Co. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agrify Profile

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

