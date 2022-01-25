Brokerages Set Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Price Target at $7.61

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AUY. Bank of America upgraded Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $4.25 on Friday. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. Yamana Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,231,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

