Brokerages Anticipate Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) to report earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Amicus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.42 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

In other news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $773,953.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,100 shares of company stock worth $1,906,532. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 10,002,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,424,000 after buying an additional 241,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,078,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,037,000 after buying an additional 57,977 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,344,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,443,000 after buying an additional 1,030,803 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.5% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $15,424,000.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.56 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $21.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.37.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

