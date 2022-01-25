BTU Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $2,380.00 (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 19.6% lower against the US dollar. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001097 BTC on major exchanges. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $36.28 million and $2,380.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004010 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00041741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006582 BTC.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol is a coin. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com . The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

BTU Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

