River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 8,506 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 45.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,506 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 502.2% in the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 181,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,117.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,226.82.

GOOG stock opened at $2,607.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,870.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,827.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,809.00 and a 52 week high of $3,037.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total value of $22,981,659.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total value of $23,810,064.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

