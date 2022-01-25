Kings Point Capital Management Acquires 404 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Kings Point Capital Management raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.59 and its 200 day moving average is $65.22. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $73.38.

