Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 103,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,302,000 after purchasing an additional 59,339 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 44,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 561,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,898,000 after purchasing an additional 21,792 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $126.27 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.18.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.