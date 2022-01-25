Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,544 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $7,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,639,081 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,683,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,762 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Xilinx by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,991,798 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,055,692,000 after acquiring an additional 368,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 12.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,546 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $745,861,000 after buying an additional 550,498 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 6.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,133,240 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $597,832,000 after buying an additional 256,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 195.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,791,172 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $579,481,000 after buying an additional 2,507,432 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $185.51 on Tuesday. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.84 and a 12 month high of $239.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.42. The company has a quick ratio of 6.35, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $935.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 46.11%.

In related news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.27, for a total value of $2,142,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

XLNX has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $169.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Xilinx from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.70.

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

