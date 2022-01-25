Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Announces Earnings Results

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.73.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.
About Brown & Brown
Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.
