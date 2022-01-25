Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Announces Earnings Results

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $64.61 on Tuesday. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.