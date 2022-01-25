Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 130,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,237,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of GXO Logistics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GXO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.43.

Shares of GXO Logistics stock opened at $81.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.10. GXO Logistics Inc has a 12-month low of $48.38 and a 12-month high of $105.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

