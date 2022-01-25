Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $11.09 Million Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $11,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $259.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $228.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.15. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $191.13 and a fifty-two week high of $265.09. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $245.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.61.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.11, for a total transaction of $86,801.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.