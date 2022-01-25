Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 205,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,150,000 after buying an additional 31,493 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 27,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 365.4% during the 3rd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 12,481 shares in the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,607,000. Finally, Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $162.00 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.89 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.86.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

