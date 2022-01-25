BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF stock opened at C$26.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.25. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 12 month low of C$21.57 and a 12 month high of C$28.34.

