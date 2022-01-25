Barings LLC Takes Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,472 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 280.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 1,243.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.68.

FTNT opened at $290.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $327.27 and its 200-day moving average is $312.19. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.63 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.46, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total transaction of $716,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,865 shares of company stock worth $6,175,007. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

