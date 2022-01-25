Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Trimmed by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,041 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.89.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $98.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.64. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $94.41 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $115.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

