Standard Chartered’s (STAN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 610 ($8.23) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on STAN. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 630 ($8.50) to GBX 600 ($8.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.42) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 570 ($7.69) to GBX 600 ($8.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 582.71 ($7.86).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 506.20 ($6.83) on Tuesday. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of GBX 406.20 ($5.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 535.40 ($7.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £15.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 455.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 452.79.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.