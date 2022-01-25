British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($53.97) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.52) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($43.85) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($44.52) to GBX 3,400 ($45.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.92) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,556 ($47.98).

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 3,150.50 ($42.51) on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,478 ($33.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,242 ($43.74). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,760.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,695.90. The company has a market capitalization of £72.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.78.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.