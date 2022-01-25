British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2022

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 4,000 ($53.97) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,300 ($44.52) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($43.85) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,300 ($44.52) to GBX 3,400 ($45.87) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.92) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,556 ($47.98).

Shares of LON BATS opened at GBX 3,150.50 ($42.51) on Tuesday. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,478 ($33.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,242 ($43.74). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,760.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,695.90. The company has a market capitalization of £72.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.78.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Analyst Recommendations for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.