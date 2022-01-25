Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Park National had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 15.40%.

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $136.25 on Tuesday. Park National has a 52-week low of $107.23 and a 52-week high of $145.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Get Park National alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Park National by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Park National by 33.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Park National by 30.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Park National by 51.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

About Park National

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Park National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.