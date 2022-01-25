Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 245 ($3.31) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 264 ($3.56) price objective on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Shore Capital raised Virgin Money UK to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.37) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 205 ($2.77) to GBX 185 ($2.50) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.51) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 229.78 ($3.10).

Shares of LON:VMUK opened at GBX 183.35 ($2.47) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 177.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 190.35. Virgin Money UK has a 1 year low of GBX 125.95 ($1.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 218.70 ($2.95).

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider David Duffy sold 4,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.21), for a total transaction of £6,796.16 ($9,169.13).

Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

