Antofagasta’s (ANTO) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,250 ($16.86) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANTO. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($14.30) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Antofagasta to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.52) to GBX 1,350 ($18.21) in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Liberum Capital downgraded Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($16.19) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($20.91) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.24) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,323.33 ($17.85).

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 1,371.50 ($18.50) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £13.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 1,279.20 ($17.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,972 ($26.61). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,384.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,416.79.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

