Barings LLC Acquires 15,602 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Barings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,602 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 231,799,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,557,082,000 after buying an additional 1,761,928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 163,776,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,752,497,000 after buying an additional 38,319,182 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,785,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,985,576,000 after buying an additional 1,249,146 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,419,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,573,572,000 after buying an additional 10,783,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,409,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,858,000 after buying an additional 4,488,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

NYSE:BAC opened at $44.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $364.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.55. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

