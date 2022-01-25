Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,858 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,536,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,268 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $95,489,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,174,000 after buying an additional 1,050,929 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,675,000 after buying an additional 783,284 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,399,000 after buying an additional 775,155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA stock opened at $75.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.49. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.