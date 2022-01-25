Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,415 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Grand Canyon Education worth $14,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter valued at about $118,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $86.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.64. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $206.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

