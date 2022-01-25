Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,587 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 307.5% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Erste Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.20.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

