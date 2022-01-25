PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Stock Position Lifted by SRB Corp

SRB Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 5.2% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in PPG Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 30,776 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG stock opened at $155.03 on Tuesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.10 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.20 and a 200-day moving average of $160.79.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.82.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.