Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $811,000 Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 10.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,891,000 after purchasing an additional 112,981 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $611,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.58.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $148.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $99.82 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.28.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.