Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,809 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in CME Group by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.00.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.84, for a total transaction of $1,020,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,800,750. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CME stock opened at $224.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.34 and a 200-day moving average of $213.09. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $177.73 and a one year high of $234.04.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.10%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

