Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Reduces Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,481,378,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,276,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $997,296,000 after buying an additional 34,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,587,000 after buying an additional 37,332 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 475,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,924,000 after buying an additional 255,305 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 453,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,789,000 after buying an additional 35,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total transaction of $4,831,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,034 shares of company stock worth $12,765,357. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.58.

GWW stock opened at $494.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $356.23 and a 1 year high of $527.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $501.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $459.19.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

