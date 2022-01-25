The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,568 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Clorox worth $12,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Clorox by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,004,000 after purchasing an additional 400,773 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,672,000 after purchasing an additional 39,577 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Clorox by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,853,000 after purchasing an additional 917,080 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after purchasing an additional 456,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Clorox by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,395,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,069,000 after purchasing an additional 356,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CLX. Barclays lowered their price objective on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.67.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $176.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $156.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.10%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

