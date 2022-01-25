TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) released its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

Shares of TRST opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.54. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $652.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.60%.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.40 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have purchased 5,448 shares of company stock worth $177,889 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 41.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 175.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 23,569 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 84.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 30,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

