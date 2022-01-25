Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.10-$10.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.215-$9.455 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.77 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.93.

NYSE PII opened at $110.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.94. Polaris has a 12-month low of $100.52 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 57.18%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 26.20%.

In other news, Director Kevin M. Farr sold 10,169 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total value of $1,172,180.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,062,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Polaris stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,942 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.91% of Polaris worth $75,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

