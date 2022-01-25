WPP (LON:WPP) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

WPP (LON:WPP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 12.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WPP. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,155 ($15.58) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.91) price objective on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,360 ($18.35) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on WPP from GBX 980 ($13.22) to GBX 1,030 ($13.90) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,270 ($17.13) target price on WPP in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,238.67 ($16.71).

Shares of WPP opened at GBX 1,140.50 ($15.39) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £13.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.89. WPP has a 12-month low of GBX 748.65 ($10.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,221.50 ($16.48). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,121.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,034.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

