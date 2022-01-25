Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QYLD. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.31. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $23.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.00%.

