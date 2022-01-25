Ascential’s (ASCL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ascential (LON:ASCL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 440 ($5.94) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ASCL. Barclays lowered their target price on Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.75) to GBX 490 ($6.61) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascential presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 451.67 ($6.09).

Ascential stock opened at GBX 344.60 ($4.65) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Ascential has a 12 month low of GBX 322.20 ($4.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 456.80 ($6.16). The company has a market cap of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 409.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 414.88.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

