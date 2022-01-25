Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives $107.34 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.34.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRUS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Shares of CRUS opened at $87.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $100.97.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,893 shares of company stock worth $4,909,130 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,672,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,508,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after acquiring an additional 475,050 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,270,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,069,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.