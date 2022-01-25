Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Receives $107.34 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.34.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRUS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.
Shares of CRUS opened at $87.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $100.97.
In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,893 shares of company stock worth $4,909,130 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,672,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,508,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after acquiring an additional 475,050 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,270,000. Finally, Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,069,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
