Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

CAMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Camtek in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

CAMT opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.64. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 1.47. Camtek has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $49.60.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Camtek’s revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,483,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 21.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,226,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,681,000 after acquiring an additional 220,487 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 252.7% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 591,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,155,000 after acquiring an additional 423,503 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Camtek by 11.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,132,000 after acquiring an additional 38,554 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Camtek by 12.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 245,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after buying an additional 28,063 shares during the period. 33.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

