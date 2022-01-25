J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 575 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,127,000 after purchasing an additional 192,035 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Marriott International by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 133,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,818,000 after purchasing an additional 80,440 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.30, for a total transaction of $1,777,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $155.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a PE ratio of 109.68 and a beta of 1.76. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.50 and a twelve month high of $171.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.38.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

