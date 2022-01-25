J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $469,000 Stock Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 75.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 269.9% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter worth about $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 64.7% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter worth about $60,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BGS opened at $31.27 on Tuesday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.56.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $514.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 146.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler lowered B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

