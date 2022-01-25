Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of PBFS stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $292.02 million, a P/E ratio of 281.07 and a beta of 0.51. Pioneer Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.22 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Pioneer Bancorp had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.44 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Bancorp by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,013,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,448,000 after acquiring an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 979,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,384,000 after buying an additional 26,009 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 560,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. 20.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc (New York) engages as a two-tier mutual holding company for Pioneer Bank. The company was founded in March 2019 and is headquartered in Albany, NY.

