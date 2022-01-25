Sargent Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after buying an additional 105,650 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,628,000 after buying an additional 119,017 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,828,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $278,737,000 after buying an additional 106,744 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 79,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after buying an additional 12,693 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $627,000. 83.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.85. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. Analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on ITCI shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $8,328,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 6,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $280,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 447,439 shares of company stock valued at $20,644,692. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.