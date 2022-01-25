EAM Global Investors LLC Buys Shares of 10,828 Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,828 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 58.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the second quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 6.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $94.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.02 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.17.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $139.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $66,698.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,954,282. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.53.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

