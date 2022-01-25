StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $58.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 104.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bradesco Corretora dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Banco Santander cut shares of StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Grupo Santander cut shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Get StoneCo alerts:

NASDAQ STNE opened at $14.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -81.56 and a beta of 2.37. StoneCo has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,728,000 after purchasing an additional 361,765 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in StoneCo by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 421,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,258,000 after acquiring an additional 91,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in StoneCo by 253.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 527,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,302,000 after acquiring an additional 378,171 shares during the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.