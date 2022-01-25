Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,733 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Datadog were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 171.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Datadog by 33.4% during the third quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP now owns 196,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,712,000 after purchasing an additional 49,100 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $87,333,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $182,126.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,744,980 shares of company stock worth $307,647,603. Corporate insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDOG opened at $136.07 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.73 and a 12-month high of $199.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -971.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.09.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DDOG. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.84.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

