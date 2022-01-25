Scotia Capital Inc. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 4.7% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 8,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its stake in AON by 4.7% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in AON by 2.9% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in AON by 5.5% in the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AON shares. Atlantic Securities cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Byron Spruell bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.32 per share, for a total transaction of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON opened at $273.65 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $202.32 and a 52-week high of $326.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 69.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.66.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 51.78%.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

