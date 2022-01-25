Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 80.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,733 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Datadog were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Datadog by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Pathway Capital Management LP lifted its position in Datadog by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP now owns 196,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,712,000 after acquiring an additional 49,100 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DDOG. Truist Financial cut their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Datadog from $160.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $136.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $199.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -971.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $270.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.51, for a total transaction of $2,377,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $182,126.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,744,980 shares of company stock valued at $307,647,603 in the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

